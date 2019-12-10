Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sepia Chapel
3562 Finger Rd
Green Bay, WI

Diane M. Hewitt


1959 - 2019
Diane M. Hewitt Obituary
Diane M. Hewitt

Luxemburg - Diane M. Hewitt, 60, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born June 2, 1959, in Marinette, she is the daughter of Karen (Walters) Johnston and the late Donald Johnston. Diane married Joseph Hewitt on May 15, 1993.

Diane is survived by her husband of 26 years, Joseph; two sons, Michael (Erica) and her granddaughter, Delilah, and Donald Hewitt; mother, Karen Johnston; grandmother, Barbara Johnston; four brothers; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Johnston; brother, Bradley Johnston; grandfather, Edward Johnston; sister-in-law, Renee Hewitt; and brother-in-law, Michael Hewitt.

Visitation at Sepia Chapel, 3562 Finger Rd, Green Bay, WI, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 2:00-4:00pm.

Visit www.simplycremtiongb.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
