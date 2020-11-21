Donna Lauscher
Casco - Donna Mae Lauscher, 88, Casco, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1931 to the late Adolph and Elsie (Delforge) Vandertie. She married James Lauscher on June 2, 1951 at St. Francis Church in Brussels. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1995.
A proud mom and grandmother, she loved spending time with her 5 children and 4 grandchildren. Together, Jim and Donna owned and operated Jim's Bar and Bowl in Casco since 1965. You could still find her there visiting with the locals who stopped in the bar. One night, Mike McCarthy, coach of the Green Bay Packers stopped at the bar and she had her picture taken with him, it is one of her proudest possessions. In high school, Donna played French Horn for the Brussels Broncos as well as being a cheerleader. Being extremely outgoing continued as an adult, she was a huge sports fan cheering on the Luxemburg-Casco sports teams, especially the girls basketball and softball teams. She even won the Spartan Award for the Best Fan in Kewaunee County. She was also a fan of the Village of Casco, supporting the Casco Lions as well as many local softball, pool, and bowling teams. She enjoyed playing cards with the guys, eating at the Village Kitchen, and visiting with friends. A faith filled woman, she spent time praying the rosary and attending church.
Donna is survived by her children, Leslie Lauscher, Casco, Perry (Lori) Lauscher, Two Creeks, Linda Fairchild, Appleton, Cindy (Buddy) Hamilton, Marbury, Alabama, Janel (B.J.) Marchant, Campbellsport; grandchildren, Rebecca (fiancé Cameron Ninos), Carolyn (Mark) Latour, Nathan Lauscher, Elizabeth Lauscher; sister-in-law, Jennie Zima; as well as by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Adolph and Elsie Vandertie; son Ricky; in-laws, Hubert and Mary Lauscher; sisters Lorraine (Edmund) Agamaite, Noretta (Carl) Maurer; sister-in-law, Betty; brothers-in-law, Jerry Lauscher and Bob Zima.
Private family only visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Casco. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the family visitation time at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Holy Trinity Catholic School Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/holytrinitycascoschool/
. A link will be provided on Wiesner & Massart website. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
Donna's family would like to express their heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who helped care for her in any way. To know that so many people cared and watched over her is truly heart-warming. You are all angels to us. And, a special thank you to the 3rd floor staff at St. Mary's Hospital.