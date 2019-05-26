|
Dorothy Bruening
Kewaunee - Dorothy Beatrice Bruening, 101-1/2, of Kewaunee, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at MeadowView Assisted Living Center, Two Rivers. Dorothy was born on September 18, 1917, at her home in Slovan, to the late Louis and Mary (Sisel) Worachek.
She attended Slovan Grade School and graduated from Casco High School in 1935. After high school she worked at St. Nazianz Seminary, attended Business School in Green Bay and worked at Scheffer Cheese and for a lawyer. After leaving Green Bay, she worked for Mrs. Sylvia Classon as a live-in house keeper for eight years.
She married Elmer (Tiger) Bruening Jr. on February 11, 1947 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2013. Together they owned and operated Tiger and Dorothy's Bar "in the Loop" for 45 years. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Society and Catholic Order of Foresters and ran the bar as her husband was actively involved in many organizations.
Dorothy is survived by her three daughters. Janet Malfroid, grandchild, Connie (Kurt) Funk, great grandchildren, Austin and Megan; grandchild, Tammy Phillips (Brian Miller),great grandchildren, Derek Phillips and Eden Miller. Jeanie Lukes, grandchild, Christopher and great grandchild, Elena Lukes; grandchild, Amy M. Henry M.D. (Peter M.D.), great grandchildren, Mitchell, Holly, and Bronwyn Beatrice. Joanne Hagen (Jeff-son-in-law), grandchild, Jason (and special friend, Chelsey); grandchild, Jerod (Lori) Hagen, great grandchildren, Channing, Harlow, and Jett. Also surviving Dorothy is her sister, Eileen Hamachek, along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ione Muchowski, and Marce Uhlers, one brother, Russell Worachek, and son-in-law, Roy Malfroid.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee, followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. James Dillenburg officiating. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund per Dorothy's request will be established.
A sincere appreciation is extended to the staff at MeadowView Assisted Living Center, Two Rivers, Home Care Health Services and Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion given to our mom. A special thank is given to all of her wonderful neighbors and friends.
"It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, part of us will always be with you, as God has called you to His Heavenly Home!"
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 26 to June 1, 2019