Dorothy Mae (Kazmerchek) Ziebell
Grafton - Dorothy Mae (Kazmerchek) Ziebell, 92, of Grafton, was welcomed into her heavenly home on April 25, 2020. Her feisty spirit and self-deprecating humor was evident through her final days.
Dorothy was born January 18, 1928 to Ludwick "Louis" and Susie (Doperalski) Kazmerchek in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. The youngest of four, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Hedwig "Hattie" Hoida, Dominic Kazmerchek and Stephen Kazmerchek.
Upon graduating from Kewaunee High School, she attended Door-Kewaunee County College and later completed her Bachelor degree at St. Norbert College. Later she earned her Masters in Education at UW-Milwaukee. She was proud of her career as an educator, that started in a one room school house outside of Kewaunee. She taught elementary grades in the Okauchee and Port Washington school districts.
Dorothy raised her three children in Port Washington as a supportive, hard working example to them. She never missed a concert or game. Once retired she enjoyed square dancing, traveling the nation to attend dance conferences. She never missed a chance to dance a polka. She took particular interest in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and looked forward to family gatherings.
She is survived by her daughters Mary Cordes and Donna Ziebell and son Mark (Judy) Ziebell, grandchildren Jason (Amber) Ziebell, Rachel (Alex) Hentges, Julia Cordes, and Emily Cordes, and great-grandchildren Rowan Ziebell, Luella Ziebell and Hudson Hentges.
The Ziebell family would especially like to express gratitude to the staff of Village Pointe Commons memory care unit, that provided such wonderful care to Dorothy, especially in these trying times.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg is honored to assist Dorothy's family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfu neralhome.com. (262) 377-0380.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020