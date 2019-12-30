|
Elaine K. Dorner
Luxemburg - Elaine K. Dorner, loving and cherished mother, died peacefully at Helping Hearts Assisted Living on December 25, 2019, at the age of 91.
She was born April 26, 1928 in Pilsen to the late Joseph and Ella (Delveaux) Kust. On October 22, 1949 Elaine married Robert (Bob) J. Dorner, Sr., at St. Joseph's Church in Pilsen. After 64 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on June 9, 2014.
Elaine was a member of the Christian Mother Society at St. Mary's Church, Luxemburg. She was very devoted to reciting the rosary and made it a part of her daily routine.
Elaine was a lifelong farmer starting when she was a young girl. Her two older sisters helped their mom in the house and, when Elaine came along, her dad needing help with the chores drafted her as his "farmhand." Elaine continued farming alongside Bob and both worked very hard all of their lives to provide for their 10 children. Elaine always talked about how she loved being out in the field where she was able to operate all of the large field equipment - tractors, combines, self-propelled choppers, etc. She did custom work for other farmers and was well-known for planting straight corn rows.
Besides working hard, Elaine balanced life with fun. She and Bob took several trips - most notably a month-long motor trip out west, a vacation to Europe, and many trips to Las Vegas. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She also was an avid sports fan following her kids' sporting events throughout high school as well as the Packers, Brewers and Bucks.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and the glue that held our family together. She will be deeply missed by her children and grandchildren.
Elaine is survived by 10 children: Joyce McCall, Milwaukee; Steve Dorner, Kewaunee; Lloyd Dorner, Greenville; Robert (Louann) Dorner, Jr., Luxemburg; Keith Dorner (fiancé Dawn Krause), De Pere; Brian (Kim) Dorner, Luxemburg, Barry Dorner (fiancé Liza Cochran), AZ; Wesley (Brenda) Dorner, Green Bay, Kay Dorner (special friend Lindsey Donald), Appleton; Bruce Dorner (fiancé Laurie Espy), Pulaski; 16 grandchildren: Rene Dorner Kirk, Stacy Gille, Brent (Shani) Dorner, Tom Hazaert, Shannon Dorner, Stacey Wilson, Alicia Stiles, Jessica McCall, Brandon (Crystal) Belschner, Sheena Stiles, Andrea (Mitch) Lemke, Melissa Allen, Sam Dorner, Mallory (Josh) Mertens, Courtney Dorner, Mikayla Dorner; 21 great-grandchildren with a 22nd on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.
She is further survived by two sisters Beverly (Harold) Paye, New Franken; Diane Brezinski, Luxemburg; one brother, Ken (Eloise) Kust, Luxemburg; three brothers-in-law, John Frisque, Green Bay; Jake Dorner, AZ; Don Kassner, Two Rivers; and three sisters-in-law Shirley Kust, Luxemburg; Gerry Dorner, Sheboygan; Lois Dorner, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law Jacob and Frances Dorner; one son-in-law, Forrest McCall; one daughter-in-law, Mary Dorner; three sisters, Marian (Norbert) Dorner; Grace (Milos) Ledvina; Rosie Frisque; one brother, Roger Kust; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim Brezinski; Esther (Joe) Linzmeier-Newmes, (Ed Newmes); Michael (Leone) Dorner; Hilda (Mike) Peot; Anna Mae (Joe) Shefchik-Wisnicky, (Clarence Wisnicky); Laura (Arnold) Hessel; Mary Dorner; George Dorner; Rita (Wilmer) Nighorn, (Blanche Nighorn); Rose (Orville) Gillis; Theresa (Charles) Trofka; Marie Kassner; Tony Dorner.
Visitation was held at the ST. MARY CHURCH, LUXEMBURG, 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.
The Dorner family would like to thank Helping Hearts Assisted Living especially Carl, Jaye, Nikki, Peggy, and Roseann, and Unity Hospice for the special care they gave to Mom.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020