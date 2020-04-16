Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Schleis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Schleis


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Schleis Obituary
Elaine Schleis

Kewaunee - Elaine Schleis, age 93 of Kewaunee died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Kewaunee Care Center. She was born on August 25, 1926 in the Town of Two Creeks to the late John and Helen (Korlesky) Komoroski.

She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1945. She then married Francis E. Schleis on June 30, 1948 and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2008.

She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Norman now St. Isidore the Farmer Parish at Tisch Mills and the Rosary Society. She loved baking kolaches and Bohemian baking, playing cards, polka dancing. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan and watched all the games. She especially loved getting together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include: three sons and daughters-in-law:Ronald and Judy; Tom and Barbara; Chip and Terry all of Kewaunee; two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Eugene Ott, Two Rivers; Mary and Kevin Pribyl, Denmark; son-in-law: Russel Schuster, Algoma; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; one sister: Rita Novak, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Mary Komoroski, SC, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters: Marlene Schuster; Ann Schleis; three brothers: Ed (Mary) Komoroski; Val (Phyllis) Komoroski; Glenn Komoroski; two sisters: Lucille (Glenn) Stueck and Leona (Arthur) Riha; Delmar Novak; two brothers-in-law: Melvin Schleis, David (Deloris) Schleis and a sister-in-law: Elsie (Chuck) Kuhl.

Due to the Corona Virus regulations a private Mass for the immediate family will be held now and a celebration of life Mass will be held when permitted.

The family would like to thank the staff of Kewaunee Care Center, Unity Hospice, Fr. Dennis and Christal Wavrunek for all of the care and concern that they gave Elaine and her family.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -