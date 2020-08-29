Elizabeth "Beth" Anne Wilson



Algoma - Elizabeth "Beth" Wilson, 66, Algoma passed away at her home. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born November 16, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph and Martha (Nordmeier) Perrey.



At the age of 10 her family moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL. She graduated from the Fletcher Senior High School. In 1974 she entered the US Marine Corps. and served for two years. Did her basic training at Parish Island and spent the rest of service at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. She met Mark Wilson on the Quantico base and they married September 14, 1974. She was honorable discharged in 1976. After raising their daughter she went back to work. She worked as a sales clerk for ABC Supply co. for about 20 years. Elizabeth retired in 2010. In 2012 Her and Mark moved to Algoma and she worked part time at the Algoma Hardwoods for about two years.



Elizabeth enjoyed reading about Maritime History and had a collection of poetry books.



She is survived by her husband Mark, daughter Joanna Wilson, Madison; one brother Philip Perrey, Murphy, NC, three nieces Arielle Mikkelson, Palm City, FL., Heather Smith, Hanover, PA., and Christelle Renta, Winter Garden, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents.



There will be a public gathering, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, with Pastor Nancy Bontempo officiating.



In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made out to the Door County Humane Society or Friends Community Church in Sturgeon Bay.









