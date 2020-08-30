1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Flavion
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Flavion

Algoma - Elizabeth "Betty" Flavion, 89, Algoma, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1931 to Julius and Leona (Holdorf) Hafeman.

Betty graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School and attended the Algoma High School. On June 11, 1949 Betty married William Flavion at St. Paul's Parsonage. Together they ran Flavion Gas Company. She took care of all the bookkeeping, answering the phone and what ever else had to be done.

She also raised her family of four children. Betty enjoyed all her time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, camping and watching the Hallmark Channel of TV.

Betty is survived by her four children Pam (Tom) Ulatowski, Theresa (Tom) Nellis, LuAnn (Joe) Dellis and Bill (Heidi) Flavion; five grandchildren Jamie (Mike) Salzsieder, Tera Nellis, Tonya (Charley) Jones, Jessica (Brian) Servaes and Josh (Jessica) Dellis, two step grandchildren Tom (Ronda) Ulatowski and Danielle (Tim) Hall; 14 great grandchildren Jordan and Stephanie Tlachac, Haley and Ashley Salzsieder, Marissa and Preston Olson, Tyler, Meagan (finance' Hunter), Rianna and MyLee Jones, Ali and Karli Servaes and Alex, Zach and Kelsee Dellis; five step great grandchildren Ethan and Emma Hall and Max, Mally and Mason Ulatowski; three sisters-in-law Marion Hafeman, Vi Hafeman and Gertrude Schmidt; many nieces and nephews. She was proeceded in death by her parents, husband William "Bill" Sr., two grandchildren Melissa and Steve Tlachac, son-in-law Steve Tlachac, four brothers, five sisters, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends may gather at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Betty's tribute page at www.schinderle.com




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
SEP
1
Service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
