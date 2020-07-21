1/1
Ellen D. McKenna
1928 - 2020
Ellen D. McKenna

Algoma - Ellen D. McKenna, 92, Algoma, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay. She was born May 2, 1928 in Elkhorn, WI. to Howard and Anna (Smith) Tess. Ellen grew up and graduated from the Elkhorn High School.

Ellen went on to the University of LaCrosse and got her bachelor's degree in teaching.

The majority of her teaching career was at the Algoma High School as a Physical Education teacher for 34 years.

Ellen's enjoyment was staying in touch with all of her family members, reading, puzzles, water aerobics at the YMCA, teacher ladies Pot Luck night, Red Hatters Group and especially her time she spent with her companion Bill Mielke in Algoma and Oklahoma during the winter months. She was a very giving person of her time to many organizations during her life. Those groups will miss her very much.

Ellen is survived by her two daughter Susan (Todd) McKenna-Slapp, Green Bay and Ann McKenna (Jeff Graves), Green Bay; two grandchildren Connor and Molly; one great granddaughter Hazel; nieces, nephews and cousins; special family members Jeff (Mary) Mielke, Richmond, VA; Lynn (Kerry) Nichols, Florida; Chris (Katie) Filger, Green Bay and Luke Mielke. She was preceded in death by her parents, companion Bill Mielke, sister Carol Pierce, nieces Mary Pierce and Sherry Pierce.

Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:30 PM with Pastor Jennifer Emert officiating. Burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

The funeral home will practice social distancing and family asks that you wear a mask.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Ellen's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
JUL
25
Service
12:30 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
