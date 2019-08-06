|
Ellen J. Siebold
Denmark - Our ray of sunshine joined the stars! Ellen Jane Siebold went to heaven on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Her guiding light will be missed by many. Ellen was born to Harry "Red" and Kathryn (Nessinger) Zastrow on February 8, 1950. She married her soulmate Charles "Chuck" Siebold on March 13, 1971. Together they started their family welcoming son Paul, and daughter Kathryn.
Along the way they had many adventures together including traveling, being blessed with grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. Trips spent with sisters were always a blast! Of course, Ellen was the planner! Ellen enjoyed travel, roller coasters, Chuck's restored GTO in which she loved to cruise, musicals and theater, caring for others, and family and friends.
Ellen graduated from Algoma schools. At age 60 she decided to go back to college and earned an Associate Degree in Health Care Business!
Ellen will be missed by many, including her husband of 48 years, Charles; son, Paul; daughter, Kate; grandkids, Darian, Tristen, Lexi, Draven and Logan; two great-granddaughters, Hazel and Emma; sisters, Dr. Leona Zastrow, Nancy (John) Riley, and Mary (Wayne) Worachek; brothers, Eugene, Patrick (Diane), Harry (Roxanne), Tim (Cheryl), Mike (Sue), Luke (Natalie), Mark (Pam); sisters-in-law, Donna (Danny) Zastrow, Sharon Siebold, and Julie (Ron) Bruechert; brothers-in-law, James (Betty), Ronnie (Betty), Glen (Becky), and Rick (Laurie).
Ellen is preceded by her parents, Red and Kathryn; father-in-law, James Siebold; brothers, Danny, Jim (Edna); and brother-in-law, Daniel.
A gathering to celebrate Ellen's life will be held at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Tuesday August 13, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:45am with a memorial prayer service at 12 o'clock noon with Rev. Bill O'Brien officiating. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and Edenbrook nursing staff for the loving care given to Ellen and family
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019