Ellen M. Baierl
1925 - 2020
Luxemburg -

Ellen M. Baierl, 94, Luxemburg, died early Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.

She was born November 7, 1925 in Green Bay to the late William & Eva (Janssen) Baenen. On April 10, 1948 she married Roland L. Baierl at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1983. Ellen attended Cathedral school & graduated from St. Joseph Academy and St. Agnes School of Nursing, Fond du Lac. She was employed as an R.N. at St. Vincent Hospital and the Luxemburg Clinic and was an EMT with the Luxemburg Rescue Squad for many years. Ellen was a member of St. Mary Church in Luxemburg and belonged to St. Mary Christian Mother Society and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Church and her faith were very important to her. Her enjoyments included spending Sundays with her children & grandchildren. She was an avid reader and knitter and always had a supply of washcloths ready to distribute to family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Don (Nel) Baierl, Sierra Vista, AZ; Barb (Barry) Nelson, Kewaunee; Ann (Frank) Voyles, Luxemburg; Joan (Bill) Seidl, Luxemburg; Julie (Al) Paul, Green Bay; Bob (Judy) Baierl, New Franken; John (Brenda) Baierl, Luxemburg; daughters-in law Carol Baierl and Julie Dalebroux; 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Stoehr, and brother Paul (Diane) Baenen; brothers & sisters-in-law Fred & Pat Dalebroux, Judy Baierl, MaryAnn Berger.

Ellen was preceded in death by two sons David & Thomas and one daughter Mary, sisters & brothers in law, Rosemary & David Jacobson, Norma & Jack Davies, Claire & Larry DeClerc, Marion & Robert Smeester, James & Carol Baenen, Don Stoehr, and Peter Baenen, Joseph & Madeline Baierl, Clarence & Doris Baierl, Arnold & Delores Baierl, Earl Baierl, John Berger.

Friends may call at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, 9:00 to 11:15 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Funeral mass at 11:30 am on Saturday with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Due to COVID-19 virus, masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Helping Hearts Assisted Living and Luxemburg Rescue.

McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the Baierl family.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:15 AM
St. Mary Church
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
Thinking of this dear family as you pay tribute to this beautiful mother and grandmother, God Bless you all, sending my deepest sympathy.
Cheryle Fredrickson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the Baierl Family. Over the years we had many enjoyable gatherings with Rollie and Ellen @ insurance conventions/meetings. She was a Wonderful lady and we were fortunate to have a association with her.
David/Cynthia Derenne
Friend
October 22, 2020
Such a wonderful lady. So helpful to her friends. My mother, Lorraine DewNe enjoyed being around Ellen, so did I. Love to her big family.
Sue Dewane Vine
