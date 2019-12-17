|
Herb was born in the township of Carlton in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin on May 7, 1938. His parents were Hedwig (Wetterling) and Emil Thomas Pelnar. He had seven brothers and sisters, worked the family farm and hired out to neighboring farms at the tender age of 14. He also worked at the cheese factory, where he gained his love for hours-old squeeky cheese.
He entered the Air Force in May 1955 and was trained on Airborne radar electronics. He was honorably discharged in Feb 1959. He wasted no time in marrying Joyce (Kuehl) Pelnar on May 16, 1959. It was on June 19, 1959 when he started work for IBM. Thirty-two years later he retired from IBM in June 1991.
Somewhere along the line he managed to have 2 kids, Scott David Pelnar (deceased) and Cindy Sue (Pelnar) Kyle. The latter, he claimed, gave him gray hair.
Herb was an avid woodworker and enjoyed having a shop wherever he lived. He was also very computer savvy and was always available to fix friends computers. His skill and interest in programming made him fluent in 8 programming languages. He designed and developed the software used by the SE Minnesota Bowling Traveling League. His daughter declares he created the best ever Sudoku application program available. He enjoyed playing cards, his most used line (when he overbid his hand) was "I've got a partner!".
Survived by wife Joyce Pelnar, daughter Cindy Sue (Pelnar) Kyle, and grandson's Chris (Sarah) Kyle and Garrett (Sarah) Kyle, brother Carl Pelnar, sister Sue (Louis) Sievert and lots of nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Preston Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Inurnment will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Preston State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pelnar family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 28, 2019