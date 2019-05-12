|
|
Erwin LaLuzerne
Algoma - Erwin Justin LaLuzerne, 87, Algoma, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 5, 1931 in Duval, WI to Victor and Adele (Wery) LaLuzerne.
Erwin is survived by his wife of 66 years Lorraine (Everard) LaLuzerne, children Linda (Lee) Dachelet, Randy (Delores) LaLuzerne, Brian (Becky) LaLuzerne, Debbie Ullman and Kevin (Allison) LaLuzerne; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother-in-law John Delfosse, sister-in-law Elaine Collins and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws Orbie and Jennie (Vandertie) Everard, sisters Emma (Henry) Jandrin, Judy Delfosse, brothers Joe, Lawrence, Edwin (Betty) LaLuzerne and in-laws Irene Everard, Arlene (Richard) Derenne and Harold Collins.
Family and friends may gather at St. Mary Catholic Church, Monday May 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for all the wonderful kindness and care given to Erwin.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Erwin's Tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 12 to May 18, 2019