Eugene Feuerstein
Algoma - Eugene Edward Feuerstein, passed away peacefully September 22, 2020 at home at the age of 95.
He was born January 21, 1925 to Charles and Anna (Brandl) Feuerstein. Graduated from Algoma High School in 1942. He spent most of his working career on the Feuerstein Homestead Farm. Prior to farming, he worked at the Algoma Plywood and for Harry Coisman Surge Dealership. Dad was proud of being a WWII veteran in the 702nd Tank Battalion known as the Red Devils. He enjoyed watching the bald eagles that resided in the tree that he planted 70 years ago, and also playing Sudoku. Eugene and Marion also enjoyed polka dancing, playing sheepshead and spending time with family and friends. Dad started building his dream home at the age of 75 and moved into the house in 2010. He was a member of Forestville American Legion Post 372, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus and a long time usher at St. Mary Church, Algoma.
On August 25, 1954, Eugene married Marion Kinstetter at Holy Rosary Church in Kewaunee. Together they raised 5 children and just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.
Eugene is survived by his wife Marion; 5 children, Jean Rankin, Algoma, Patricia (Loren) Grothe, Scandia, MN, Diane (Sam) Pinkham, Egg Harbor, Michael (Kathy) Feuerstein, Algoma, Thomas (Beth) Feuerstein, Algoma; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is further survived by in-laws, Richard (Carol) Kinstetter, Judy Kuehl & Wayne, Don Kuehl & Phyllis, and many nieces and nephews. And not to be forgotten, his faithful dog companion and face-licker, Husky. He is preceded in death by, his parents; brothers, Leonard (Marie), Joseph, sister Colette (George) Winnikens and 2 grandsons.
Visitation will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Algoma on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with full military rites. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks are to be worn. Online condolences may be shared at www. wiesnermassart.com
.
The Family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be given in Eugene's name.