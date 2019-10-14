Services
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Rezach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. Rezach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. Rezach Obituary
Eugene R. Rezach

Algoma - Eugene R. Rezach, 82, of Algoma passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1937 to the late James and Grace (Swarts) Rezach. Eugene worked as a farmer for most of his life on his own farm.

A private graveside service was held for Eugene on Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Cemetery in Genesee Depot, WI. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Algoma assisted. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now