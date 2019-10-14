|
|
Eugene R. Rezach
Algoma - Eugene R. Rezach, 82, of Algoma passed away on October 7, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1937 to the late James and Grace (Swarts) Rezach. Eugene worked as a farmer for most of his life on his own farm.
A private graveside service was held for Eugene on Saturday October 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Cemetery in Genesee Depot, WI. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Algoma assisted. Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019