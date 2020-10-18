Evelyn Tielens
Luxemburg - Evelyn Tielens, 91, Luxemburg, passed away from dementia and heart failure on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born in Pilsen on Nov. 24, 1928, to the late Wencil and Anna (Pivonka) Kugel. On April 21, 1948, she married Kenneth Tielens at Robinsonville Presbyterian Church. Though the dementia robbed Evelyn of her personality her strong faith guided her through this difficult time. She will be remembered for her beautiful garden, picking strawberries, cooking and baking, particularly her holiday rolls and cookies. She enjoyed rides in the Camaro and Hellcat. Evelyn was very proud of her family and loved to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Because of COVID, Evelyn was unable to have visitors at the CBRF and never had the opportunity to meet and hold her 4 month old Great Grandaughter, Tess
Evelyn will be deeply missed by her 2 sons, Kurt (Sharon) Tielens, Luxemburg and Kevin (Carolyn) Tielens, Green Bay; four grandchildren, Kelly (Barry) Bosman, Kim (Brad) Bosman, Karl Tielens (Jennie Jones), all of Luxemburg, and Katie Tielens, Green Bay; five great grandchildren, Kayla and Bailey Bosman, Kailey and Bryce Bosman, and Tess Tielens; and a sister, Mary Ann Holtz.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; siblings, Alvin (Anna) Kugel, Louis (Mildred) Kugel, John (Margaret) Kugel; and a brother-in-law, Leonard Holtz.
A special thank you to the staff of Anna's House, particularly Roger, Shelly, Cathy, Paula, Mary and Petula, the staff of Unity Hospice, particularly Dar and Kristi and Carolyn Tielens for caring for Evelyn day and night.
Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
.