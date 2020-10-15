Floyd Hanamann
Casco - Floyd H. Hanamann, 91, Casco, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at King Veteran's Home. Floyd was born on February 28, 1929 to the late Edward and Erna (Retzlaff) Hanamann. On September 8, 1951 he married Edna Bitzan, she preceded him in death on September 5, 2016. Floyd was a Korean war veteran having served in the U.S. Army. At home Floyd and Edna together were farmers after retirement, they moved to Dunbar and Floyd worked at the Senior Center in Niagara. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, traveling, gardening, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his children, Edward (Karen) Hanamann, Algoma, and Suzanne (Jerry) Guerzon, Davis, California; grandchildren, Derek (Laura) Hanamann, Blake Hanamann, Ashley (Kyle) Kienast, Eric Guerzon, and Elizabeth Guerzon; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Mya, and Lane Hanamann, Calvin and Baby Kienast (due in January); brother, Jim (Janice) Hanamann; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Emery (Judy) Bitzan, Eleanor Machut, and Clarence Jerovetz; as well as by nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; his parents Edward and Erna Hanamann; in-laws, John and Elvina Bitzan; infant daughter, Susan Jane Hanamann; sister, Ruth Kantz, Ruth's first husband Stanley Maedke, and her second husband, Melvin Kantz; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Earl (Vi) Bitzan, Elroy (Sylvia) Bitzan, Edger Bitzan, Melvin Mahut, Ethel (Earl) Glander, Elda (Ernald) Anderson, Eunice (Russell) Hanamann, Jean Jerovetz; as well as by nieces and nephews.
A PRIVATE FAMILY service will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Carl Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's Cemetery in Luxemburg with full military rites. Live streaming of the service and committal will be shown on the Wiesner & Massart Funeral home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AlgomaCascoFunerals
. A link will be provided as well at www.wiesnermassart.com
. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
Cards and memorials can be sent to Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, PO Box 128, Casco, WI 54205.