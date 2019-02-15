Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Algoma, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Algoma, WI
Frances Schmiling
1923 - 2019
Frances Schmiling Obituary
Frances Schmiling

Algoma - Frances Schmiling, 95, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at Autumn's Journey. She was born Sept. 16, 1923 in Two Rivers to Wenzel and Mary ( Uhlers) Bosdeck.

Frances married Gordon "Mike" Schmiling Nov. 22, 1941. Together they farmed and owned Schmiling Oil Co. in Algoma. He preceded her in death Aug. 17, 1992.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma.

Frances is survived by her son, Bruce (Pat) Schmiling, Menomonie, WI; and daughter Nancy (Jerry) Kolmorgen, Kewaunee; five grandchildren Lisa (Eric) Boettcher, Osseo, WI; Lori (Nick) Gilles, Plum City; Sara (Kurt) Hanneman, Oshkosh; Faith (Korey) Schweiner, Denmark and Adam (Carrie) Kolmorgen, Kewaunee; 17 great grandchildren and two great-great granchildren; one sister-in-law Barbara Bosdeck. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five siblings Evelyn (Norman) Wessel, Emil (Ethel) Bosdeck, Edward (Harriet and Vernetta) Bosdeck, Charles Bosdeck, Wenzel Bosdeck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Leroy (Loretta) Schmiling, Elbert (Olive) Schmiling, Beatrice (Rob) Schley, Mae (Ervin) Krueger, Via (Hank) Jacobs, Minnette (Vic) Kolstad, Dorothy (Lester) Wolske, Norma (Pete) Mueller and Elma Lou Schmiling.

Family and friends may call at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Moll and Rev. Joel McKenney officiating. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery.

Many thanks go out to the staff of Autumn's Journey, Algoma Rescue, Unity Services and Pastors Moll and McKenney for all the care and kindness shown to our mom.

