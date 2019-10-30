|
Gary Schmidt
Casco - Gary A. Schmidt, 78, of Casco, died peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at his home with Nancy by his side. He was born September 16, 1941 in Algoma to the late Alva R. and Loraine (Haferman) Schmidt. Gary graduated from Casco High School in 1959. He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg. He served in the United States Army in 1964 to 1966 and belonged to the American Legion Post 319, Casco. Gary was a self-employed carpenter, never retiring because he loved helping people with their projects.
Gary will be sadly missed by the love of his life, Nancy Schmiling; one brother, Star Buck "Allen Schmidt", CA; two sisters in law, Carol Schmidt, Casco; Karen Schmidt, Seymour; nieces and nephews, Pam (Craig) Rost, Mark (Lisa) Schmidt, Lynn (Lyle) Berceau, Connie (Joel) Wald, Doug (Paige) Schmidt, Kurt (Ann) Schmidt, Eric (Debby) Schmidt, Kris (Tina) Haven, Nick Schmidt (friend Kate); many other great nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by, two brothers, LeRoy Schmidt, Cletus Schmidt; one sister in law, Rainbow; two nephews, Charles and Christopher.
Friends may call between 8:30 and 10:30 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217. Funeral 10:45 am on Saturday at the church with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. Full military rites follow the funeral service. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9, 2019