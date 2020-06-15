Gerald Simonar
Luxemburg - Gerald R. Simonar, 87, Luxemburg, died Monday, April 13, 2020 in a local hospital. He was born in Luxemburg on September 30, 1932 to John "Jack" and Irene (Martin) Simonar. He attended St. Mary Catholic School serving as an altar boy for Father Huhn. Jerry helped his father and brothers at the Simonar Gas Station until Uncle Sam called him into service Dec. 2, 1952. He was sent to Korea June 1953, served as head of the motor pool unit and arrived home Nov of 1954. Jerry served in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962. On May 17, 1958 he married Carol Sconzert at St. Hubert Church, Sugarbush. He served in the Ralph Kline American Legion, Post 262 as commander in the 1970's and as Sgt at arms 1990-2017 and a member of the Legion Firing Squad. He also was a member of the VFW Post 3392. Jerry served the Sportsman Club and the Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce as president, Jerry and Carol received the Community Service award in 1978 and Jerry received the Chamber of Commerce man of the year award in December of 2018. He was a member of the Planning Commission for the Village of Luxemburg. The Sportsman Club gave him an award for wildlife habitat development. There was a dog named "Bear" who waited for Sundays when he could go to the farm with Jerry. When the annual Fair parade came along he helped direct traffic on his scooter. September 11, 2014, Jerry went on the Glory Honor Flight to Washington DC. He was to go on the Honor Flight to Korea in May, but the trip was cancelled. His hobbies included trap shooting, sporting clays, hunting, photography, making Maple syrup with brother Richard, checking on the woods were there always was a tree to cut down or a mushroom or blackberry to pick and spending time with his family and seven grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol and six children: Katherine "Kay" (Dale) Detampel; Jon (Kathy) Simonar; Lee (friend Audrey) Simonar; Gary (Kim) Simonar; Amy (friend Kriss) Simonar; Dale (Danee') Simonar. Grandchildren: Matt, Brad, Cassie (James) Enea, Dylan, Kody, Brooklyn and Garrett. Brothers in law and sisters in law: Harry Lemens, Mark (Darlene) Sconzert, Jeanette Sconzert, Judy Simonar and Rosalyn Simonar.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Norbert, Richard, Leroy (Pat) Simonar; brother in law, Kenneth Sconzert; sister in law, Berdina Lemens.
Friends may call 4:30 to 7:00 pm at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Closing combined parish prayer service with Deacon Bob Miller and the American Legion/VFW service 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue between 9:45 and 10:45 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 11:00 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating and Rev. Milton Suess concelebrating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg with full military rites honored by the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262 of Luxemburg.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Simonar Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Please enter the church via the Southeast (Handicap) entrance.
The staff and family will be wearing masks, if the public chooses to wear a mask please supply your own.
Plan on social distancing while waiting in line. Thank you.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.