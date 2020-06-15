Like many, I have a difficult time imagining our community without Jerry.



We relocated to Luxemburg in 2007 after I retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. At my very first meeting of American Legion Post 262 after transferring my membership. Jerry was first in line to welcome me with his infectious smile and disarming demeanor.



He was the Post's Sargent-at-Arms at the time. He said, "Hey, do you have a Legion uniform? It has been a long time since we had a guy with a waist as small as your's. I think I have a uniform upstairs that will fit." He led me to the Post's storage area on the second floor of the Village Hall. Low and behold, there was indeed a full Legion uniform that had been turned in by a previous member that fit perfectly. From its details, button fly on the trousers, no epaulets on the jacket, etc, I could tell it was "old school." I have worn it with pride now for 13 years. With Jerry's passing, it is now my TREASURE. It will always remind me of him.



I never tired of sitting and talking with Jerry. He was a fount of wisdom and inspiration! I will forever count him as friend and shipmate.



Eight bells has sounded, your duty done. Rest easy, we have the watch.

Bob Desh

Friend