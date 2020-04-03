Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Brandt


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Brandt Obituary
Geraldine Brandt

Algoma - Geraldine Brandt, 82, Algoma, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 2, 2020. She was born September 18, 1937 in Rosiere to Bernard and Bernice (Schultz) LeGreve.

Geraldine was a graduate of the Casco High School. Later in life she worked as a bookkeeper for the Kewaunee County Government.

Geraldine loved the precious time she spent with her two sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very active and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Algoma. She served the church in many capacities including an adult server for most of the funeral Masses and a member of the Rosary Society. She had a very strong Christian Catholic Faith and would attend many of the services at the Lady of Good Help in Champion.

She is survived by her two sons Jeff (Susan) Brandt and Damon (Joanne Vanness) Brandt; two granddaughters Kristie (finac'e Jessie Schenk) and Stephanie (Samuel) Meyer; six great grandchildren Clayton and Leah Schenk, Aiden Fellner, Paige Steinberg, Sadie and Deliliah Meyer; one sister Janice (Lloyd) (Dick) Jorgensen and one brother Bernie (Marge) LeGreve; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Scott Brandt, one daughter Tina Brandt, one brother Gerald LeGreve and sister-in-law Ingrid LeGreve.

There will be a private family service on Tuesday, April 7th at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Geraldine's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -