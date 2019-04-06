|
|
Grace Magnuson
Arlington, TX - Grace Magnuson, 98, passed away peacefully at home in Arlington TX on February 16.
Grace was born in Kewaunee on May 16, 1920 to the late Emil and Clara (Plohar) Albrecht. She graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1939. She worked at Ludlow's and Wood and Steel Products in Kewaunee.
On April 11 1953, she married Harold Magnuson and they made their home in Niles, IL. After Harold's death in 1992, she moved to Texas.
Grace and Harold retained her parent's home on Vilet Street in Kewaunee and spent summers there, visiting family and friends, until Harold's death. She also sold her home in Illinois upon moving to Texas.
But at age 72, she still continued to visit family and friends in Kewaunee and Illinois each summer (esp. for Czech Fest!) via airplanes until a hip injury in December 2014. She then stayed in contact with letters and phone calls. She stayed a member of the Ag Heritage farm, Historical Society and Love of Life program.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela Heroux, with whom she made her home, and granddaughters Lisa (Andy), and Jessica (Sam): son-in-law George Powlick and family. She also leaves behind cousins, and many lifelong friends both in Kewaunee and IL.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 39 years, Harold. She also was preceded by her sister Eleanor (William)Walker, brother Milos(Verna), daughter Patricia Powlick, and son-in-law Micheal Heroux.
She will be cremated and buried beside Harold in IL, at a later date.
A celebration of life will also be held at a later date.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Apr. 6, 2019