Grace Magnuson

Grace Magnuson Obituary
Grace Magnuson

Arlington, TX - Grace Magnuson, 98 passed away peacefully at home in Arlington, TX on February 16.

Grace was born in Kewaunee on May 16, 1920 to the late Emil and Clara (Plohar) Albrecht.

On April 11 1953, she married Harold Magnuson

She was cremated and buried beside Harold in IL.

A celebration of life will be held SUNDAY AUGUST 18 at Heritage Farm on HWY 42, Kewaunee from noon till 3.

Please come and share your memories with family and friends.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019
