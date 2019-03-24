|
Grace Minnie Heidmann
Algoma - Grace Minnie Heidmann, 100, Algoma, was called home into the arms of our loving Savior on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born November 15, 1918 in Door County to Louis and Augusta (Dieball) Schwichtenberg.
Grace graduated from the Sturgeon Bay High School in 1936.
She married Alvin Heidmann on June 8, 1939 at Salem Lutheran Church.
Grace worked on the family farm until they moved to Algoma and then was employed at the Algoma Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member St. Paul's Church and the Women of St. Paul's. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul's Lutheran School during activities and events for the kids. She also enjoyed going on many bus trips with friends.
She is survived by her son David Heidmann and daughter Joanne Ripp, along with nieces and a nephew. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin, brothers Martin and Arvid Schwichtenberg and three sisters Mabel and Mildred Schwichtenberg and Luella Krause.
Friends and family may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made out to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School in Algoma in memory of Grace Heidmann.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Pastor Moll and Pastor McKenney for their special visits and the comfort they gave our mom. The staff at Oak Creek for all their kindness and care, especially those who became very close to her and to the hospice team that offered our mom the comfort she needed at the end of her life.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2019