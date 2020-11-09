Harvey LeFevre
Casco - Harvey Joseph LeFevre, 95, Casco, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Autumn Fields. He was born on November 16, 1924 to the late Charles and Laura (Routhieaux) LeFevre. On September 9, 1952 he married Mae Delebreau at St. Peter's Catholic Church - Lincoln. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2012. Harvey was a WWII veteran and a member of the Casco American Legion Post 319 - Thibadeau Drossart. Harvey and Mae farmed on the family farm throughout their married life. As a faith-filled man, he prayed the rosary daily, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and sang in the church choir. Harvey was proud of his Belgian heritage, and spoke the language fluently. A humble, honest, and hard-working family man, Harvey had a love for Oliver tractors, enjoyed spending time working at his saw mill, attending the Meal Site with friends, playing cards, going to Kermises, dancing, and eating ice cream. In later years, Harvey spent his time farming through the window. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Harvey is survived by his ten children, Marcia (Dale) Albertson, Randy (Sandy) LeFevre, Marlene (Mark) Wautier, Rick (Julie) LeFevre, Mary (Ron) Demmin, Monica (Andrew) Winnekens, Marge (Barry) Pavlat, Michelle (Lee) LeLou, Rock (Lisa) LeFevre, Rod (Linda) LeFevre; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with more on the way; brothers- and sisters-in-law Urban Destiche, Dorothy Cochart, Jeannie (James) Junion; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae; parents, Charles and Laura LeFevre; sisters and brother, Lorraine (Alden) Dantoin, Raymond (Verna) LeFevre, Pearl (Francis) Pinchart; grandson, Jacob Winnekens; father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Libbie Delebreau; step-father-in-law Ernest Fameree; brothers- and sisters-in-law Robert (Audrey) Delebreau, infant Lee Delebreau, Donald Cochart, and Frances Destiche.
Visitation will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church - Lincoln on Friday, November 13th, from 10:00-11:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 pm with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military rites. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AlgomaCascoFunerals
. A link will be provided on the website. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
Harvey's family extends a special thank you to Lori and Stacy, and the entire staff at Autumn Fields. You became a part of our family, and we are forever grateful for the care and concern you gave our dad.
"I don't know any strangers, because they all became my friends." - Harvey LeFevre