Helen B. MlezivaDenmark - Helen B. Mleziva, age 85, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1935 to the late Charles and Ludmilla (Stodola) Ourada in Kewaunee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Kewaunee High School and on September 26, 1959, she married Leonard Mleziva at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Stangelville. Her early employment was at Stodola Implement and Riverside Ballroom, then she became a Clerk-Treasurer for the Village of Denmark for 25 years. Helen was very involved in her community, as a Girl Scout leader as well as a Cub Scout Leader. She was one of the founding members of the DCBA Rummage Sale along with George Krause Sr. She served for many years on the Denmark Village Board, and to this day was serving on the Zoning Board of Appeals. She was the Veterans War Memorial Treasurer, a VFW Axillary member, a member of the Catholic Knights and on the Board of Directors for the Village Rescue Squad.Her love was her family and the Lord, she showed this in many ways. Helen loved making Sunday lunch for her family, was an active member of All Saints Catholic Parish where she was a current member of the Altar Society and past President and Vice President. Faith was the foundation of who she was, she felt her purpose in life was to spread the word of the Lord. Helen also loved planting flowers around her house. She was not only proud of having six kids in eight years, but she took even greater pride in her 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She always looked forward to playing Sheepshead with family at Rookies and loved socializing. Whether with the Red Hatters, card club of over 60 years or just going out to eat, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family.She is survived by her children; Wayne Mleziva, Karen (Steve) Dworak, Diane (Doug) Holda, Gregory (Kim) Mleziva, Linda (Nick) Pelischek and Mary (Dallan) Lax, grandchildren; Brooke (Kyle) Kudick, Morgan and Carly Mleziva, Jenna, Kevin and Logan Dworak, Leah (John) Goral, Nicole and Danielle Holda, Alissa Cramer, Justin and Jonathan Mleziva, Riley, Josh and Alec Pelischek, great grandchildren; Sophia, Madilyn, Zoe, Henry, Kinsley, Occie, Addysen, Emmett and Easton. She is further survived by her brothers and sister; Alvan Ourada, Rosie (Jerry) Voelker and Charles (Sisy) Ourada, sisters in law; Marie Ourada and Jane Mleziva as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceding Helen in death are her parents, her husband Leonard, a great grandson, sisters and brothers; Dorothy (Joe) Zima, Julia (Vernand) Kudick, Marilyn Ourada, Richard Ourada and JoAnn Ourada.A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be deeply missed.Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral-Denmark Location, 536 County Rd R. on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm with a parish prayer service with Deacon Jim Trzinski at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday August 22, 2020, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church, 145 Saint Claude St, Denmark with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. People are welcome to attend, please remember to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are unable to attend, we will be streaming the service on the Cotter Funeral Home Facebook page.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to County Recuse Squad and the Brown County Sheriff"s department for your wonderful care and support. Also, thank you to Dr. Paul Utrie and Dr. David Richards for your gentle care of mom over the years.