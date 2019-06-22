|
Helen Gigstead
Algoma - Helen J. Gigstead, Algoma, missed her milestone birthday by 41 days. She passed away Friday May 31, 2019 at Oak Creek Assisted Living. She was born July 11, 1919 in Casco to James and Grace (Hilton) Hall. As a young girl her family moved to Sturgeon Bay where she graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. Helen was a stay at home mom until her children were in high school. She then did housecleaning for families in the Sturgeon Bay area for many years. She moved her family to Algoma in 1965, where she continued to do housecleaning up in Sturgeon Bay and started working for the Hotel Stebbins.
Helen loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she enjoyed having summer garage sales, sewing and crocheting.
She is survived by her son Richard (Nancy) Gigstead and daughter Shirley (Dennis) Walter, daughter-in-law Pearl Gigstead; eight grandchildren Tina (Greg), Dana (Brian), Robbie, Jimmer, Pamela (Bob), Bryan (Shannon), Brandon and William Jr (Cindy); 16 great grandchildren Jeremy (Kelly), Justin, Trevor, Summer, Hunter, Rae Ann, Remington, Samantha, Cassandra, Allison, Remember, Ryker, William III, Shannon, Charlie and Michael; five great-great grandchildren Helena, Elizabeth, Oliver, Hariley and Brody; one granddaughter-in-law Enui Song. She was preceded in death by two sons William and David, one grandson John, two sisters Dorothy (Glen) Anderson and Margaret (Earl) Wetzel, niece Marilyn LaPointe and her special friend Hank.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation for Helen on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:30 AM with Rev. Carl Brewer officiating. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery to follow.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on June 22, 2019