1/1
Helen Massart
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Massart

Algoma - Helen M. Massart, age 98, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. She was born September 2, 1922 in Algoma to the late Charles and Lucy (Jauquet) Rankin. She married Roy Massart on September 2, 1941 at Holy Name of Mary Church in Maplewood. Roy preceded her in death on March 21, 1996. Together, they farmed in the Forestville area before moving to Algoma in 1956. Helen worked for over 20 years at the Algoma Memorial Hospital and Long-Term Care. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the Rosary Society since 1957.

Helen is survived by her son, Donald (Sue) Massart; daughter, Diane Massart; grandson, Eric Webster; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Ethan and Logan; sister Ruth Meister; nieces and nephews; and dog, Ralphie.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1996; grandson, Steven Massart; sisters, Esther, Marie (Elmond) Harrison; brother Harold (Marion) Rankin; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Massart; her nephew Dean and his father, Gilbert Meister; as well as by brother-in-law and sister-in-law; and special friend Sherman Defnet.

Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church - Algoma on Friday, October 16th, from 10:00-11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced and face masks must be worn. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Algoma Long Term Care for their care and compassion in her final days.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home
1617 Flora Ave
Algoma, WI 54201
(920) 487-2061
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Donald, Sue, Diane, Eric and the entire family. So many memories, it was always Auntie Helen, even before I was family. I remember visiting at the first home in Algoma. Your Mom and Dad were a special part of my life, and will always be missed. I pray the you will all be enveloped in the Peace of God during the difficult time.
Vicki Massart
Vicki Massart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved