Sebring, FL - Henry Dean Grasley, age 82, passed away with family at his side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He was born September 5, 1936 in Birchwood, Wisconsin the third of six children to Harry and Stella (Olmstead) Grasley. He was raised in Algoma, WI - graduating high school class of 1954 and Door-KewauneeTeachers College 1956. He joined the military and served in the Marine Corps Band before returning to teach in Kewaunee and Germantown schools. On June 13, 1959 he married Patsy Lou Krause and together they raised four children. He was promoted to elementary school principal and after receiving a Masters Degree in 1971 served the majority of his career in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at Oakwood, Washington and Merrill elementary schools. From 1993 to 2001 he and Patsy helped build and run a school for the people of the Marshall Islands located in the South Pacific.
In retirement Henry and Patsy enjoyed summers in Algoma, Wisconsin and winters in Sebring, Florida. His hobbies included woodworking and playing in the Algoma, Sturgeon Bay and Highland Community Bands.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patsy; children Patrick (Kate), Peggie (Stu), Susan (Greg) and Michael (Elissa); sister Ruth, brothers Allen (Kris) and Fred (Diana); 8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Algoma Community Band.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019