Jean Krueger
Algoma - Jean Carol (Massart) Krueger, 85, Algoma, died May 3, 2019 at Autumn's Journey Assisted Living.
Jean was born on January 4, 1934 to Jule and Alice (Englebert) Massart. She married Dale E. Krueger at St. Mary's, Algoma, on November 27, 1954. Dale died on May 18, 2000.
Jean attended Lakeview School, Door County for 8 years. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1951. She graduated from Door-Kewaunee Normal School in 1953. She received her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from Oshkosh University in 1962.
Jean's teaching career lasted 41 years. She taught grades 1-8 at Silverdale and Lakeview Schools in Door County from 1953 - 1961. She taught kindergarten at Algoma Public School from 1961 - 1994.
Jean enjoyed doing things with relatives and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, family genealogy, going on bus trips, embroidering, and writing letters. After her retirement, she taught art appreciation to grades 1 & 2 at St. Mary's School in Algoma for 11 years.
Jean's thoughts were: "Remember me as drawing contentment from simple things."
Jean is survived by her brothers Larry (Mary) Massart, Algoma, and Keith (Ruth) Massart, Clay Banks; brothers-in-law, Larry Schabow, Green Bay, and Don Krueger, Forestville; sister-in-law, Carol Krueger, Kewaunee; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband and parents, her sister, Joy Schabow, and her in-laws, Henry (Leona) Krueger, Henry (Jane) Schmiling, Clifford (Maxine) Kroening, Duane (Lorraine) Krueger, Marvin Krueger, and Mrs. Don (Carol) Krueger.
Per Jean's wishes, there will be no visitation. A private service will be held at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home. Jean will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Algoma.
Jean wished to say thank you to family and friends as well as to Tim Kinnard, Jennie and Chad Pavlat and the staff of Autumn's Journey, the Unity Hospice nurses and staff, and to others who have helped her. You know who you are - please know how much Jean appreciated it.
Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 7 to May 11, 2019