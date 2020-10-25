Jeanette Schultz



Denmark - Jeanette Laura (Goessl) Schultz, age 91, of Denmark passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1929, in Highland Park, Illinois to the late Edward and Clara (Duckart) Goessl. Jeanette graduated valedictorian of Denmark High School Class of 1946. After high school, Jeanette worked for Schuster's Construction as a bookkeeper. On October 28, 1950, she married Harold Schultz at All Saints Catholic Church, Denmark. That is when the "town girl" adapted to farm living. She farmed alongside her husband until he died in 1983. After his death, Jeanette continued to help on the farm by working the land and was the primary hay cutter for her son, John.



Her faith was important to her. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Jeanette belonged to the Altar Society, was a member of the prayer group, and served on various church committees. For many years, she headed up planning church funeral meals and was thankful for the wonderful working funeral crew. She organized a group to help cook and serve food at the N.E.W. shelter for 25 years.



Jeanette's greatest gift was her giving of her time and talent. She was proud to be the first volunteer at Scandinavian Assisted Living. Jeanette was very faithful at visiting the sick and shut-ins. She was a 50-year adult leader for Kewaunee County 4-H and was a general leader for the Bolt Buccaneer's 4-H club. She shared her love of cooking by teaching numerous 4-H cooking lessons. Jeanette loved working at the Kewaunee County Fair, as superintendent in Food and Nutrition. Jeanette was a member of the Franklin Farmerettes HCE club. As a member of the Kewaunee County HCE, she held many offices and was a helping hand in many fundraisers.



Our family gatherings enjoyed Jeanette's homemade raised dough baking, scrumptious homemade noodles, playing cards, and cherished hugs, especially from grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters: Dianne (Donald) Lambrecht, Tisch Mills; and Julie Schultz (David Schlies), Denmark; daughter-in-law, Carol Schultz (Greenleaf); grandchildren: Sarah (Jim) Kinate, Mark (Jessi) Schultz, Michael (Wendy) Lambrecht, Jeff (Jess) Lambrecht, Steve (Dede), Anne (Mike) Zalubowski, Ryan (Sarah) Schultz, Joe Schultz, Tyler (Amber) Schultz, and Jeremy (special friend Megan Salentine) Schlies, and 23 great-grandchildren. Jeanette is further survived by a brother, Bob (Mary Ann) Goessl; a sister, Sister Joanne Goessl, and a sister-in-law, Verna Salzsieder, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, sons: Jim Schultz (2015), John Schultz (2017), granddaughter Melissa Schultz (2020), brothers-in-law; Leroy Salzsieder, Lester Schultz, sister-in-law Violet Schultz and Goddaughters, Gina Farr and Donna Hanmann.



Due to the current state recommendations regarding COVID 19 safety, friends and relatives may join a live stream Tuesday, October 27, 2020, on the Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. with Fr. William O'Brien officiating. Attendance at service is by family invitation only. Jeanette will be laid to rest next to her husband at All Saints Catholic Church Cemetery.



Jeanette's family would like to thank Scandinavian Assisted Living of Denmark and Southern Care Hospice caregivers for taking care of our mom.









