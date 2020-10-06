1/1
Jeff A. Laurent
1942 - 2020
Jeff A. Laurent

Algoma - Jeff Laurent, 78, Algoma, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born August 17, 1942 in Algoma to Victor and Emma Laurent.

Jeff married Diane Fulp in Kewaunee on March 6, 1965.

Jeff had worked various jobs until his job at the Algoma Hardwoods where he worked for 43 years. He was an avid fisherman, bird watcher and playing cards with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his flower garden and cutting his lawn. You would always see him riding his moped or his three wheel bicycle around town. He would brag about the number of squirrels he trapped and then would let go in the wild. Jeff was a stubborn old belgian, but a very loving and kind belgian. He was always very proud of his grandsons and held and took care of Jame's and Tyler's toy tractor collection that was in Jeff's basement. Jeff will be remembered by his famous words, "Don't you go away hungry".

Jeff is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane, two daughters Vicky Laurent and Susan Soukup; four grandson James Kruswick (financ'ee Kate Todd), Tyler (Destini) Kruswick, Corey Kruswick and Jordan Soukup; three great grandsons Brennan Kruswick, Coltin Downing and Wyatt Kruswick; two sisters Agatha McKowski and Rita Syka; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Daniel (Geraldine) Matuszak and Charlotte (Sylven) Konkel; many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two half brothers.

Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:30 AM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may go to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or the Door Kewaunee Fish for Kids Event.

Express your sympathies, memories or pictures to Jeff's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.

Covid recommendations will be followed with masks required and social distancing at the funeral home.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
OCT
9
Service
11:30 AM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
