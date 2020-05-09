|
|
Jeffrey Allen Nell
Jeffrey Allen Nell, 60, Algoma, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born July 9, 1959 in Algoma to Howard and Marilyn (Jacobs) Nell.
Jeff graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School and the Algoma High School in 1977.
He entered the US Army and served from 1977 - 1981 in the HHC 4th Battalion 68th Armor 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC.
After his honorable discharge he came back to Algoma and worked at the Algoma Hardwoods as a state certified steam/pipe fitter until the plant closed. Then he worked other various jobs until he retired due to his health.
Jeff married Carol Gudex September 15, 1984 in Kewaskum, WI.
He was a very active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Algoma.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, one son Jacob and one daughter Jacqueline; his mother Marilyn Nell; his sister Nancy (Ronald) Johnson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law JoAnn (William) Maedke, Thomas (Sandy) Gudex, Bernard Gudex, Shirley (Daniel) Rose, Barbara Polzin, Kathleen (Mark) Kraus and Samuel W. (Landy) Gudex; his in-laws Samuel O. (Beatrice) Gudex; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Howard Nell and his grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Jeffrey's life announced at a later date for the public.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Jeff's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from May 9 to May 16, 2020