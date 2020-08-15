1/1
Jensine Victoria "Jenny" Wech
Portage - Jensine Victoria "Jenny" Wech, age 73, of Portage, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after a battle with cancer.

Jenny was born on July 31, 1947 in Superior, Wisconsin, the daughter of Marvin and Delores (Kostichka) Holdorf. She had worked in retail at Kmart and loved working at Walmart meeting so many nice people as a greeter. Jenny was married on October 18, 1966 to Richard Wech at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2003. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Jenny loved flowers, gardening, and feeding her birds, especially the hummingbirds and bluebirds.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Wech, Baraboo, and his children, Elizabeth Wech and her son, Asher, who made Jenny's days so much brighter and Michael Wech; her son, Todd Wech, DePere, and his children, Zachary and Trevor Wech; her brother, Jim (Dawn) Holdorf, Green Bay; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phil and Carol Wech of Algoma, nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends, Lynne, Mary, Pearl, Bonnie, Paul, Mari, Josh, Ryan, Pam, Fr. Gary, Nancy, Marilyn and Pat. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, mother-in-law, Mabel Wech, sister- and brother-in-law, Joan and Don Dlugopolski, and brother-in-law, Larry Wech, and her beloved cats.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are pending.

Jenny wanted to express special thanks to her sons and families, the staff and nurses of SSM Health at Home Hospice, Dr. Peter Harnish and his nurse, Shelly, Dr. James Heun, Dr. Gregory Matzke, and St. Clare ER, Oncology staff and Outpatient Care.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).

Jenny will be loved and missed by her family and friends.




Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2020.
