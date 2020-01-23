|
Jerome "Mose" Pierquet
Algoma - Jerome "Mose" Pierquet, 89, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Kewaunee Health Services. He was born August 23, 1930 in Green Bay to Anton and Elizabeth (Kriescher) Pierquet.
Mose served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1952 on the USS George.
Mose has been living in Algoma for over 50 years. He worked in construction carpentry for his life's career which lead to his love of woodworking. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and treasure hunting for rare finds.
Mose is survived by his four children Ann (Steve), Kim (Tom), Tony (Stephanie) and Joe; five grandchildren Leah, Brooklynn, Emily, Sophia and Luke; two great grandchildren; three sisters Shirley, Katie and Loreen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Bridget, brothers and sisters Cy (Betty), Bernice (Fred), Rita (Wally), LeRoy, Marvin (Jeanette), Cletus (Helen), Clayton (Aggie), Clem (Lucille), Tony (Delores), Deloris (Ray), Quintin (Marion), Myrna (Robert); brothers-in-law Irv, Larry and Jim.
There will be a Memorial gathering, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Kenneth Taylor officiating. Burial of the cremation will take place at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery, Algoma.
The family wants to give a special thank you to the staff at Kewaunee Health Services and Southern Care Hospice for all the care given to Mose.
