Joan Frances Mitchell
Howards Grove, formerly Algoma - Joan Frances Mitchell, 86, Howards Grove, formerly of Algoma, died Monday October 5, 2020 at the Harvest Home in Howards Grove. She was born January 9, 1934 in Detroit, MI to George and Gladys (Goddard) Carpen.
Joan married George Crithfield in Oakland CA in 1954. George preceded Joan in death. Then she married Donald Mitchell in Detroit, MI. September 19, 1964.
Joan enjoyed training and showing dogs including field trials. She became a certified scuba diver and learned to sail in her 60's. She was a past officer of the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. She exemplified life long learning, taking many classes in a variety of subjects. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and traveling to Cancun, Mexico.
Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sturgeon Bay.
Joan is survived by her five children son, George Crithfield, daughter Valerie Crithfield, son Steven Crithfield (Eric Schockman), daughter Margaret (Brent) Garner and son Paul (Mary) Mitchell; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband George, second husband Donald, October 18, 2009, sister Violet, brother Jack and two sisters-in-law Irene and Valerie.
Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM.
Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Express your sympathy, memories or pictures on Joan's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Covid 19 procedures will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.