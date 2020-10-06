1/1
Joan Frances Mitchell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Frances Mitchell

Howards Grove, formerly Algoma - Joan Frances Mitchell, 86, Howards Grove, formerly of Algoma, died Monday October 5, 2020 at the Harvest Home in Howards Grove. She was born January 9, 1934 in Detroit, MI to George and Gladys (Goddard) Carpen.

Joan married George Crithfield in Oakland CA in 1954. George preceded Joan in death. Then she married Donald Mitchell in Detroit, MI. September 19, 1964.

Joan enjoyed training and showing dogs including field trials. She became a certified scuba diver and learned to sail in her 60's. She was a past officer of the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. She exemplified life long learning, taking many classes in a variety of subjects. She also enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and traveling to Cancun, Mexico.

Joan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sturgeon Bay.

Joan is survived by her five children son, George Crithfield, daughter Valerie Crithfield, son Steven Crithfield (Eric Schockman), daughter Margaret (Brent) Garner and son Paul (Mary) Mitchell; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband George, second husband Donald, October 18, 2009, sister Violet, brother Jack and two sisters-in-law Irene and Valerie.

Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 PM.

Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Express your sympathy, memories or pictures on Joan's tribute page at www.schinderle.com

Covid 19 procedures will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
12:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schinderle Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved