JoAnne Halada
JoAnne Halada, Milwaukee WI, was born March 19, 1941, a birthdate she shared with her granddaughter, Sarah, in 1993, passed to her eternal reward on April 16th. She was the oldest of 8 children of the late Frank and Mildred (Fiala) Halada in Casco WI. She was mother to 3 children, Ann (Dan) Jennerjohn , Anthony (Tony) Herison (Gwen Daniel Garrett), and Jerry (Laura) Herison, and 3 granddaughters, Heather (Rob) Keller, Sarah (Izzy) Alcala, Beth Herison, and 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. She is also survived by siblings Judy (Bob) Irish, Betty (John) Rehrauer, Jim (Marie) Halada, Mari (Houssam) Orfali, Debbie (Russ) Nichols. She will be missed by her good friends Dawn Helton and Charlie Johnson and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by Lois Halada, Elayne (Wayne) Gay, and James Herison. Olson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements which will be held at a later date per Corona Virus shut down.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020