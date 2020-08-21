Joseph "Joey" Hackett
Algoma - Heaven gained another Angel when our sweet sweet boy was taken from us by a tragic auto accident.
Joseph (Joey) Hackett, 31, Algoma died Monday August 17, 2020 with his family by his side at Aurora Hospital.
Joey was born August 29, 1988 in Green Bay to Dean and Kelli (Kolstad) Hackett.
Joey graduated from Algoma High School in 2007. When he was younger he helped his grandpa Bill and grandma Gloria at the Sew-n-Vac store which he loved. After graduation he worked for Lakeside Painting and finishing, a family owned business where he will be greatly missed.
Joey was an avid sports fan for the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He loved shooting pool with his family and belonged to a couple of pool leagues. He played golf, loved watching his movies, music and playing his video games. Joey enjoyed great conversations and history. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving Godfather to his nephew Axel and a loving uncle to his nephew Murphy. He also enjoyed the time he spent with his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Joey had such a big heart and could talk to anyone and he had a smile that was so bright. He was so polite, kind and generous to anyone he met. He always had a big shoulder to cry on for anyone.
He was an organ donor, so he will live on in others. He told us if he could save one life he would.
Joey is survived by his parents Dean and Kelli Hackett, his brothers Tyler and Paige Hackett and Travis Hackett and fiance' Kelsey Joniaux; His Godson Axel Hackett and nephew Murphy Hackett; Godfather and Uncle Gary and Becky Kolstad, other aunts and uncles Todd and Bonnie Miller, Scott and Candie Kolstad, Billy and Nancy Hackett, Jon and Lori (Godmother) Leanna; his grandpas Bill Hackett Sr. and Larry Hanko (special friend Emajean Harmann), step aunt Kara (Kieran) O'Keeffe, many cousins and his best friend Chad DuBois.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leon Kolstad, Gail Hanko, Gloria Hackett; great uncles Don Blahnik and Maynard (Butch) Swoboda; great grandparents Maynard and Pearl Swoboda, Howard and Norma Hackett, Henry and Bernice Kolstad, Lillian and Oswald Everard and cousin Scott Blahnik.
A public visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of services at 8:00 PM at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma with Pastor John Moll officiating Burial will take place Wednesday, August 26 at 9:00 AM at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
The family wants to give special thanks to Aurora Hospital, all his doctors and nurses, including Abby, Toh, and Leah who took such great care of him and us, Laurie Schinderle of the Schinderle Funeral Home, Pastor John Moll, many many family and friends and the UW Organ and Tissue Donor Staff for taking good care of Joey.
In other expressions of sympathy memorials may be made out to St. Paul's Lutheran School.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Joey's tribute page at www.schinderle.com