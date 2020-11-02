Joseph StikaLakewood - Joseph Stika, 83, of Lakewood, Colorado was a beloved husband, brother, father, step-father, grandpa and dear friend who left this world for heaven on September 30, 2020. Joe married Lou Ann Dax in 1955, she preceded him in death in 1981. He later married JoAnn Rivera in 1983. Joe spent 13 years of his life in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1968. He was a mailman in Denver, CO after his discharge until his retirement.Joseph is survived by wife JoAnn Stika, sisters Anna Mae Phillips and Mary Ellen Warnke, daughters Joanne (Bill) Howell, Janet (John) Closs, Joy (Robb) Siders; step-children Brian (Lillian) Rivera, Debra (Brian) Haffey, and Kyle Rivera. He also enjoyed his time spent with his eleven grandchildren and great-granddaughter.He was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. His final resting place is next to Lou Ann in the Mount Olivet Cemetery.