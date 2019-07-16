|
|
Joyce M Riederer
Algoma - Joyce M. Riederer, 91, Algoma, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Joyce was born on May 15, 1928 to the late Joseph and Mary (Baudhuin) Conard. On September 22, 1948 she married her husband Joseph Riederer who preceded her in death on November 5, 1992. She was a graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School and worked in retail for over 28 years with Kollbecks and also many years for Bearcat Fish Market in Algoma. Joyce was a woman of faith who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, being outside and going out with the "Joyce" club.
Joyce is survived by her son Jim (Pat) Riederer, Mt. Gilead, OH; daughter-in-law, Kathy Riederer, Algoma; grandchildren, Cyndi (Dan) Nelson, Joe (Jenny) Riederer, Jon (Caitlyn) Riederer, Jeff (Katie) Riederer; great-grandchildren, Addi, Elli, Ryan, Justin, Jenessa, Evan and Owen; brother, Dan Conard, Sheboygan, WI; sister, Blanche, Fond du Lac, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son, Richard; and her parents, Joseph and Mary Conard.
Visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Algoma from 10-11 am on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvan Amadi and Deacon Chuck Agnew officiating. Entombment will follow at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd, Green Bay. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Algoma is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence message or share a memory with the family, visit www.wiesnermassart.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from July 16 to July 20, 2019