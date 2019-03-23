|
June D. Kahler
Kewaunee - June D. Kahler, age 90 of Kewaunee passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1928 in Green Bay to the late Sylvester and Irene M. (Corbielle) Neveu.
She graduated from Green Bay East High School and the Wisconsin Cosmetology School.
She married Larry Kahler on December 7, 1946 and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2002. June owned and operated Lakeview Beauty Salon for over fifty years. She enjoyed being with family, having a green thumb, surrounding herself with many flowering hanging baskets, going on the bus to the casino, getting and making sure everyone had fruits and vegetables and she enjoyed her weekly lunch dates and getting groceries almost every Friday.
Survived by one brother: Donald Neveu, Kewaunee; one sister-in-law: Marge Neveu, State of Washington; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and her special canine pal, Beau. She was preceded in death by two sisters: Marc Jadin; Eileen (Norbert) Lawrence; five brothers: Lawrence Neveu; David Neveu; Edwin (Georgine) Nevue; Alfred (Fritz) Neveu; Kenneth (Betty) Neveu; Sisters-in-law: Nora Neveu; Joyce (Bob) Donnely; Verna (Elmer) Kilgore; Sharon (Carl) Carlson; Marvin (Margaret) Kahler.
A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, April 6 at West Kewaunee Town Hall, 1523 Ellis Street, Kewaunee from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff of Linden Manor, Unity Hospice for all the care and concern that they gave June as well as all of her friends and family, especially Gail and Kathy.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019