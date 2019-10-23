|
June Mickelson
Kewaunee - On Friday, October 18, 2019, June Mickelson peacefully passed away at the age of 95. June was born to Frank Paul and Minnie Lindstedt Paul in Algoma, Wisconsin on June 1, 1924, and was the youngest sister to five brothers: Harold, Sylvester, Leander, Lloyd and Norman Paul.
She met her husband Willard Mickelson in Algoma and the couple was married at Tanum Forest Lutheran church in August 1942. Willard passed away on February, 3, 1998. June and Willard are survived by their two sons Ronald Paul Mickelson and Dennis Robert Mickelson, their grandchildren Heidi Mickelson and Troy Mickelson, their great-grandchildren Kendra, Korinna and Jordan Mickelson and their great-great-grandson Kolton.
June was an avid flower gardener, loved Polka music and square dancing also practiced yoga and meditation regularly. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was open to new experiences, even flying in a hot air balloon while visiting her family up in Anchorage, Alaska.
June's faith in Jesus Christ was very strong and she eagerly awaited the day she would arrive in heaven. She received last rites from her priest just before she passed. Her wish was to be cremated and have her remains buried next to her husband Willard in Forest Lutheran Cemetery in Carnot, WI. A Celebration of Life will be held next June 2020 to honor June Mickelson's memory.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, 2019