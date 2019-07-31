|
June Reddemann
Algoma - June Cook Reddemann, 52, of Algoma, passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Karen (Cook) Misch and Frank Misch was born August 1, 1966 in Milwaukee. On January 7, 1989 she married David Reddemann in Germantown.
June loved life and was happiest when she was with her husband and family. Some of her proudest moments were seeing her daughter married and graduating as a BSN, followed by the birth of her first grandson in April of 2017. June was his sitter for as long as she could; in May of 2018, her second grandson was born, and she was his babysitter. Her happiest moments were holding those grandbabies and showering them with love. Finally in May of 2019, June witnessed her son graduate from college; one of the proudest moments was seeing him complete this journey. June loved to cook and was known for her family meals. Before her illness slowed her down, June was very active, loved to bike, roller blade, walk, hike and garden. Any outside activity brought her great joy. As long as her family was near, she had everything she wanted.
Survivors include her husband, David, two daughters, Brittany (Ryan) Neveau, Ashlynn Reddemann, one son, Cameron Reddemann, two grandsons, Brysin Arthur Schultz and Aiden Richard Neveau, and her mother, Karen (Ken) Kuhagen, all of Kewaunee County. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Evelyn Clark, two aunts, June Malkowski and Beverly Gerrad, and one uncle, Thomas Cook.
Family and friends may call at Schinderle Funeral Home, Algoma from 9:00 to noon on Saturday August 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Father Alvin Amadi, officiating.
The family thanks Aurora at Home Hospice Care, especially Alicen, for their care and support.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2019