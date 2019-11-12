|
|
Karen Ann Kuhagen
Algoma - Karen Ann Kuhagen, 78, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home. She was born June 13, 1941 in Milwaukee to Thomas and Evelyn (Wolf) Cook. She grew up in Milwaukee and worked at Briggs and Stratton for 30 years.
She married Kenneth Kuhagen December, 2, 1978 In Milwaukee and about 2005 they moved to Algoma to be closer to their grandchildren. Karen was an animal lover, especially her wiener dogs, swimming, reading the bible with her sister-in-law, shopping and watching TV.
Karen is survived by her husband Ken, son-in-law David Reddemann, three grandchildren Brittany (Ryan) Neveau, and their son Aiden; Ashlynn Reddemann and her son Brysin Schultz; and Cameron Reddemann; one brother-in-law Sylvester Malkowski; one sister-in-law Sylvia Cook and neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter June Cook-Reddemann, two sisters Beverly Garrard and June Malkowski and brother Thomas Cook.
Family and friends will gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Gary Stangland officiating.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019