Ken Cisler, formerly of Kewaunee, passed away at his home in Margate, Florida. He was 68.
Ken was the youngest son of Joseph and Gertrude Cisler, also of Kewaunee.
He was quite ill for several years, his neighbor George helped him a lot, so he could stay in his own home.
Ken graduated from Kewaunee High School in 1966. He joined the Army and served during the Vietnam War.
Shortly after his discharge, Ken moved to Florida to work in construction with his brother-in-law, Charles Blazer. He had a variety of other jobs in mid-life.
Ken enjoyed gardening, snorkeling, and scuba diving.
His parents, 2 brothers, Lawrence and Daniel preceded him in death. He is survived by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
The family will have a private service.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from June 20 to June 29, 2019