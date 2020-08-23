Kenneth E. Jeanquart
Casco - Kenneth E. Jeanquart, 73, Casco, passed away after a short battle with cancer on August 21, 2020 at home. He was born on March 12, 1947 to the late Eddie and Anna Mae (Ripley) Jeanquart. He married Jill (Collins) on May 1, 1985
We can stop shaking our heads and rolling our eyes at the daily things he would do. He would make anything work with his duct tape and WD-40 or binder twine. Taking nail polish and making his own fishing lures. He loved working in his shop with "The Duke" playing on the radio. He loved working with his daughter Kris, creating barn board and birch creations and not measuring twice (or even once). He enjoyed his hunting trips with his son Kevin to Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Kentucky. Pheasant and antler shed hunting with his chocolate labs (Bella & Ruby) was also one of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed fishing at the farm pond and having get-togethers there.
Ken has been working on the farm since the age of 5 when his dad got hurt in a logging accident and became a paraplegic. When he was a little older, he went off to UW-Madison (on a welding scholarship) to complete a short course in farming. He was a trustee at St. Hubert's Catholic Church for 23 years. Ken really enjoyed his retirement and made a lot of great friends. He loved sharing his knowledge of life, hunting, fishing, and his favorite, ice fishing, where he made great friends. He loved to share his knowledge of life with people and his kids. He just hopes someone was listening.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jill; children, Kim, at home, Kevin (Special Friend Samantha), Suamico, Kristina (Jordon) Van Pay, Green Bay; step-children, Patrick (Michelle) McCaffrey, Altoona, John McCaffrey, Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Mack, Krew, and Harlow Van Pay; step-grandchildren, Travis Peterson, Elyse, Maya and Mason McCaffrey, Jeremy (Brooke), Justin and Janessa Poirier; 2 step-great-grandchildren; sister Lynda (Richard Bultman) Cochart; brother, Edward "Butch" (Kay); and mother-in-law, Elaine Collins; brothers- and sisters-in-law Diane (Greg) Dorner, Dave Collins, Don Collins, Janet Lemens, Mike (Vicky) Collins, Chris (Shelly) Collins; as well as many nieces, nephews, an aunt and uncle and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie & Anna Mae Jeanquart; father-in-law, Harold Collins; and his nephew and niece, Cody and Ciley Cochart.
Friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. A private family Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Hubert's Church - Rosiere at 11 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. A private burial will follow in the St. Hubert Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
.
A special thank you to Compassus Hospice, Tamara & Brandi.