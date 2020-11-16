Kenneth R. Dorner
Luxemburg - Kenneth R. Dorner, 65, of Luxemburg passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born August 6, 1955 to Roman and Anna Mae (Worachek) Dorner. He graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School in 1973. He married Linda Ratajczak on June 21, 1975. They farmed in Luxemburg for 20 years. Then Ken was a carpenter at Hoida Lumber in Green Bay.
Ken enjoyed country living, outdoor activities and spending peaceful get-away weeks at his trailer on 10 acres of wooded land in Forest County. He had a hobby of building camouflaged cameras that provided spectacular pictures of the wildlife in the beautiful woods Up North. Ken liked playing cards, computer games, watching western shows, cooking on the grill, hunting, and especially family gatherings with the children and grandchildren.
He is survived by four children and 12 grandchildren; Stacy (Jacob) Schleis, their children, Melanie, Ariana, Lucas, Sophia; Monica (Kyrian) Onyeukwu, their children, Sierra Paz, Antonio Paz, Micah, Dominic; Jason (Kim) Dorner, their children, Antonio Ruiz, Preston; Gary (Ashlee) Dorner, their children, Greyson, Oliver. He is further survived by his mom, Anna Mae Dorner, five brothers and 3 sisters, Paul (Sandi); Dennis (Lynn); Charles (JoAnn); Peter (Connie); Glen (Shelly); Jean Cherovsky; Doris (Ron) Buyarski and Rita Wilquet; one brother-in-law and five sister-in-laws, Kenneth Ratajczak; Donna Ratajczak; Elaine (Jesse) Tabordon; Joyce Ratajczak; Grace (Geoff) Roznak and Nancy (Ron) Lubenske as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Roman; father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Gladys Ratajczak; brother-in-laws, Paul Cherovsky and Donald Wilquet.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com