Services
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
920-837-7414
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Carlyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin T. Carlyle


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin T. Carlyle Obituary
Kevin T. Carlyle

Casco - Kevin T. Carlyle, 55, of Casco, WI, passed away March 31, 2019. Kevin was born October 10, 1963 to the late King and Carol (Hansen) Carlyle. He married Beth Asmus on June 6, 1994 in Wichita Kansas. Beth lost her best friend and the love of her life of 26 years. Kevin had a love of all things with engines, a love for animals, and a love for volunteering for the Casco Lions Club.

Kevin is survived by his Wife, Beth; his daughter Crystal (Steven) Billings, Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Jaden, Katelynn and Rebecca Billings; brother-in-law, Ed Woodcox; mother-in-law, Dorothy Asmus; sister-in-law, Karen (Tim) Mann; brothers-in-law, Leo Asmus and John (Brenda) Asmus; as well as by many nieces and nephews that mean the world to him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Merilee Jean Woodcox.

Per Kevin's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Any memorials may be given to the Casco Lions. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com. Burial will take place at a later date in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Casco.

A special thank you to the Casco Lions Club.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now