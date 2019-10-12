|
Laura Hessel
Kewaunee - Laura Hessel, age 99 of Kewaunee died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living. She was born on June 12, 1920 in Luxemburg to the late Jacob and Frances (Rank) Dorner.
Laura married Arnold M. Hessel on September 2,1940 at St. Mary's Church, Luxemburg. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1995.
She started fixing hair for weddings, proms, etc. at the age of 12. Laura moved to Kewaunee at the age of 16 and became an apprentice at Vivian's Beauty Shop. She then owned and operated the Vogue Beauty Shop in Kewaunee most of her life until fully retiring at the age of 91. She was very active member of Holy Rosary Parish. She was an incredible cook, and multi talented with upholstery, sewing, gardening, you name it and she could do it. She grew up with a deck of cards in her hands, with bridge being her all time favorite.
Survivors include two daughters and one son-in-law: Linda Costello, Hugo, MN; Mary and Ken Sevcik, Green Bay; one daughter-in-law: Kim (Craig) Schuetz, Edgerton, WI; nine grandchildren: Eric (April) Cummings; Sharon (Shawn) Carragher; Michael Costello; Patrick (Kathy) Costello; Kayte (John) King; Chad (Renee) Sevcik; Jenny (Brett) Kennedy; Heather (Justy) Hessel; Heidi (Dan) Allen; twenty-eight great grandchildren; one brother: Jake Dorner, AZ; four in-laws: Gerri Dorner, Sheboygan; Elaine Dorner, Luxemburg; Don Kassner, Two Rivers; Lois Dorner, AZ. She was preceded in death by a son: Mike Hessel; a daughter: Bette (Bob) Cummings; a son-in-law: Bob Costello; eleven siblings: Esther; Mike; Hilda; Anna Mae; Bob; George; Rita; Rosie; Theresa; Marie and Tony.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10 at Holy Rosary Church until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Alvan Amadi. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn's Promise for making Laura's life so happy and also Unity Hospice for their care and concern for Laura and her family.
Published in Kewaunee County Star-News on Oct. 12, 2019