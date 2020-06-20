Laurence Harry Courchaine Sr.Algoma - Laurence Harry Courchaine Sr. passed away unexpectedly on June 6,2020, at his home in Algoma at the age of 61.Larry will be remembered for many things, but mostly for just living the simple life at his country home with his Wife and their many pets, including his best pal Zephyr. When he wasn't up to mischief, Larry could be found tending to his garden or out in his Garage. He also liked to camp, hunt and will be greatly missed at the fishing hole.Larry is survived by his wife, Rita; his Mother, Harriet Kuchenbecker; his boys, Douglas Seefeldt, Thomas(Melanie) Courchaine, Laurence Jr(Kira) Courchaine; Nicholas(Rebecca) Courchaine; daughters, Rachel Mroch; Stephanie Mroch; Amanda(Cory) Mroch; his 15 Grandchildren and 1 Great-grandchild. He is further survived by his four sisters and their spouses, Connie (Kevin) Konitizer, Donna (Robert) Hooten, Terri (Larry) Kaszynski, and Kellie Courchaine; Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Larry is preceded in death by his Dad Laurence 'Babe' Courchaine and step dad Eugene Kuchenbecker and twin infant sisters.Larry's Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 27,2020 at Oakbrook Church, 3600 Lost Lane, DePere Wi, 54115. Friends and Family may gather at the church from 9:30-11:30, Prayer service to begin at 11:30.